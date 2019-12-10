Four people were killed as an unidentified man opened fire on Tuesday in a hospital in the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Four people were killed as an unidentified man opened fire on Tuesday in a hospital in the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said.

"An unidentified man fired several shots in a ward of a regional hospital in Ostrava.

According to the data that we have, four people were killed and two others sustained serious wounds," Hamacek told reporters.

The police are looking for a tall man wearing a red jacket, the minister added.