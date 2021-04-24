Four People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Zimbabwe - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A helicopter of the Zimbabwean air force crashed in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East province killing four people, including a child, who was on the ground, the air force said.

"An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Agusta Bell 412 (AB 412) helicopter ...

crashed in the Hukuru Area in Acturus on 23 April 2021. The helicopter crashed into a house and sadly claimed the lives of two pilots and a technician as well as a child on the ground while another young girl and the mother had burn injuries and were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital," the statement published by iHarare news portal.

The reason for the tragic incident remains unknown.