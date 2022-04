(@FahadShabbir)

An unknown person opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government told Sputnik on Tuesday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) An unknown person opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, killing four people, the regional government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There was a shooting in a kindergarten. Indeed, four (people) are dead," the government said.