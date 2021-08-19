Four People Killed in Taliban Fire at Independence Day Celebrations in Jalalabad - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) At least four people were killed when the Taliban (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) opened fire to disperse a crowd at the celebrations of the Afghan Independence Day in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar province, on Thursday, a source told Sputnik.

Three more people were seized hostage.