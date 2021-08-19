UrduPoint.com

Four People Killed In Taliban Fire At Independence Day Celebrations In Jalalabad - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Four People Killed in Taliban Fire at Independence Day Celebrations in Jalalabad - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) At least four people were killed when the Taliban (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) opened fire to disperse a crowd at the celebrations of the Afghan Independence Day in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar province, on Thursday, a source told Sputnik.

Three more people were seized hostage.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Russia Jalalabad Independence

Recent Stories

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

1 hour ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

2 hours ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of Nation ..

Abu Dhabi announces achieving objectives of National Sterilisation Programme, it ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.