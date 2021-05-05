UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In US As Small Plane Crashes Into Mississippi House - Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:49 PM

Four People Killed in US as Small Plane Crashes Into Mississippi House - Police

A civilian plane fell down on a residential house in the US city of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, killing four people, local police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A civilian plane fell down on a residential house in the US city of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, killing four people, local police said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m. [04:20 GMT].

When emergency crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed that a civilian aircraft had crashed into a home," Hattiesburg Police Department tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted to handle the investigation, according to the statement.

"At this time we can confirm for you that in total there are four fatalities," police spokesman Ryan Moore told local broadcaster WDAM.

The traffic in the area surrounding was shut down for emergency services access, but later partially restored.

