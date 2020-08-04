UrduPoint.com
Four People Killed In Warehouse Collapse Incident In China's Harbin City - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:35 PM

Four people were killed as a warehouse building collapsed in the city of Harbin in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang, media reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Four people were killed as a warehouse building collapsed in the city of Harbin in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the state-run China Central Television (CCTV), the warehouse building of the Harbin Yushou food company in the city's district of Daoli collapsed on Tuesday morning.

More than 350 specialists are currently involved in the search and rescue operation and attempt to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

Meanwhile, local authorities reported that five more people were still under the rubble.

The cause of the incident has not been established yet, with an investigation into the collapse ongoing. The owner, tenant and landlord of the building were detained by law enforcement agencies.

