Four People of Korean Descent Were Among Those Killed in Atlanta Shootings - Reports

Four people of Korean descent were among those killed in the deadly shootings in massage parlors in the US state of Georgia, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Four people of Korean descent were among those killed in the deadly shootings in massage parlors in the US state of Georgia, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Three separate shooting incidents occurred late on Tuesday in massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. At least eight people were reportedly killed.

The suspect, aged 21, was arrested.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean Consulate General in Atlanta sent its staffers to check if there were any Korean casualties, and the police confirmed to them that four of those killed were of Korean descent.

Authorities are checking whether they held South Korean citizenship.

The attack comes amid a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, witnessed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.