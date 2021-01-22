Four People-smugglers Jailed Over 39 Migrant Deaths: UK Court
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:06 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Four men were given prison terms ranging from 13 years to 27 years on Friday for their involvement in a people-smuggling plot that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.
The lifeless bodies of the migrants -- aged between 15 and 44 -- were discovered inside a sealed container at a port near London in October 2019.