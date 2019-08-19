As many as four Philippine nationals, aside from one Ukrainian citizen and three Russians, were among the crew members of the vessel recently captured by pirates off the Cameroon coast, a source in the employing company told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) As many as four Philippine nationals, aside from one Ukrainian citizen and three Russians, were among the crew members of the vessel recently captured by pirates off the Cameroon coast, a source in the employing company told Sputnik.

On Thursday, multipurpose cargo vessel MarMalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the pirates kidnapped eight out of 12 crew members, including three Russian nationals. On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that one Ukrainian national was abducted by pirates.

"Four Filipinos and one Ukrainian. Sailors who are remaining [on board the vessel] are Filipinos," the source said, answering a question on the nationality of the rest of the crew.

The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port. The four remaining crew members on board have conveyed a message received from the pirates, saying that they would soon get in touch.

The German company MC-Schiffahrt, the owner of the ship, said that it was "doing utmost to deal with the case."