Four Planes Damaged by New Year Shooting in Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) At least four Lebanese planes were damaged over the sporadic firing on New Year's Eve in Beirut, media reported.

The damaged jets belong to Lebanon's middle East Airlines, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Friday citing its sources.

According to Lebanese media, sporadic festive firing took place in multiple cities across the country.

A Syrian refugee died in the eastern city of Baalbek of the injuries sustained as a result of firing in the refugee camp, the NNA news agency reported.