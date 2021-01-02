UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Planes Damaged By New Year Shooting In Beirut - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Four Planes Damaged by New Year Shooting in Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) At least four Lebanese planes were damaged over the sporadic firing on New Year's Eve in Beirut, media reported.

The damaged jets belong to Lebanon's middle East Airlines, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Friday citing its sources.

According to Lebanese media, sporadic festive firing took place in multiple cities across the country.

A Syrian refugee died in the eastern city of Baalbek of the injuries sustained as a result of firing in the refugee camp, the NNA news agency reported.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Died Beirut Lebanon Middle East Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

2 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

2 hours ago

President suggests early population census with st ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Court Sentences to Death Plotter Behind Dea ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.