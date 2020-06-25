UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Police Officers Injured In Anti-Government Riots In Montenegro's Niksic - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Four Police Officers Injured in Anti-Government Riots in Montenegro's Niksic - Police

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Four police officers were injured during anti-government riots in the Montenegrin city of Niksic overnight into Thursday, the country's police said.

On Wednesday evening, the police detained two opposition lawmakers from the Democratic Front in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro. About 200 protesters gathered in front of the police department. The police was forced to use tear gas since the crowd ignored the calls to leave the area. At least 18 people were detained and one police officer was injured. Similar protests were also held in the cities of Bijelo Polje and Niksic.

"Niksic police has established peace and order after the incidents in this city. Many service vehicles were damaged and four police officers were injured during riots. The work is currently underway with the participants in the incident," the police said on Twitter adding that two protesters were detained in Niksic.

On Wednesday, the country's police detained 17 people in the resort of Budva, including opposition members of the local municipality, who had refused to hand over power despite losing their party majority in the local assembly.

Since the fall of 2019, the municipal authority of the tourist capital of Montenegro has been under pressure from the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists and its coalition partners. Several attempts to re-elect local governments and change them administratively have previously failed.

The administration of Budva Mayor Marko Carevic, of the New Serb Democracy party, has been under dispute since June 11 when local legislators from the Democratic Party of Socialists voted in a new municipal authority at a hotel meeting. The sitting authority rejected its outcome.

Last week, Montenegrin anti-terrorism police units surrounded the Budva city hall, fired tear gas and detained several members of the opposition leadership who were preventing officials appointed by the ruling party from entering the city hall building.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Riots Police Democracy Twitter Hotel Vehicles Podgorica June Gas 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General calls on Israel to renounce W ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mozambican President on I ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Press: Houthi militia undermining regional sta ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

52 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.