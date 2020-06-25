(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Four police officers were injured during anti-government riots in the Montenegrin city of Niksic overnight into Thursday, the country's police said.

On Wednesday evening, the police detained two opposition lawmakers from the Democratic Front in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro. About 200 protesters gathered in front of the police department. The police was forced to use tear gas since the crowd ignored the calls to leave the area. At least 18 people were detained and one police officer was injured. Similar protests were also held in the cities of Bijelo Polje and Niksic.

"Niksic police has established peace and order after the incidents in this city. Many service vehicles were damaged and four police officers were injured during riots. The work is currently underway with the participants in the incident," the police said on Twitter adding that two protesters were detained in Niksic.

On Wednesday, the country's police detained 17 people in the resort of Budva, including opposition members of the local municipality, who had refused to hand over power despite losing their party majority in the local assembly.

Since the fall of 2019, the municipal authority of the tourist capital of Montenegro has been under pressure from the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists and its coalition partners. Several attempts to re-elect local governments and change them administratively have previously failed.

The administration of Budva Mayor Marko Carevic, of the New Serb Democracy party, has been under dispute since June 11 when local legislators from the Democratic Party of Socialists voted in a new municipal authority at a hotel meeting. The sitting authority rejected its outcome.

Last week, Montenegrin anti-terrorism police units surrounded the Budva city hall, fired tear gas and detained several members of the opposition leadership who were preventing officials appointed by the ruling party from entering the city hall building.