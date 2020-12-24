Four Police Officers Killed, 3 Injured in Mine Explosion in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Four police officers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, the media reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to the Ariana news broadcaster, the incident happened in the Ashkhamsh district.

A roadside bomb explosion struck SUV Humvee, which was carrying the police officers. Other details on the incident are not provided.

So far, none of the groups operating in the country have claimed responsibility for the incident.