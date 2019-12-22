UrduPoint.com
Four Police Officers Killed In Attack By IS Militants In Northern Iraq - Security Forces

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Four police officers have been killed with another one injured in a recent attack carried out by members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the province of Saladin in northern Iraq, the Iraqi security forces said in a statement on Sunday.

"Members of the Islamic State terrorist group attacked a police station yesterday [on Saturday] ... in Baiji near the coastal strip. They [police officers] responded to the attack ... The incident has resulted in the death of four police officers," the statement said.

According to the statement, another officer was injured due to a bomb explosion when the security forces were sweeping the area.

In mid-December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Islamic State after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

Despite the efforts to combat the militants, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.

