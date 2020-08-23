Four Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) At least four police officers were killed and two others were injured in a Taliban attack the the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, media reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

According to 1TV news broadcaster, Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint near the border with Pakistan.

Attacks targeting civilian and security forces in Afghanistan have long been typical for the Taliban radical movement, which has waged insurgency against the government in pursuit of political recognition.

On February 29, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha. The deal stipulated that, among other things, the Taliban reduce violence as an initial step toward launching intra-Afghan peace talks.