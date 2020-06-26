UrduPoint.com
Four Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Northeastern Afghanistan - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:03 PM

Four Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Northeastern Afghanistan - Source

Four Afghan law enforcement officers have been killed and nine injured in a Taliban assault on a police post in the country's northeastern province of Takhar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Four Afghan law enforcement officers have been killed and nine injured in a Taliban assault on a police post in the country's northeastern province of Takhar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday.

The attack took place last night on the Kunduz-Takhar highway.

Another security source confirmed the casualties, adding that several militants had been killed and wounded as well.

On Monday, Javid Faisal, the spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council, declared the past week to be the deadliest in 19 years, with the Taliban conducting 422 attacks and killing 291 members of the country's security forces. Meanwhile, the prisoner exchange process between the two sides is still ongoing.

