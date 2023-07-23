Open Menu

Four Police Officers Killed In Terror Attack In Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Four police officers were killed in an attack by a group of terrorists in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The attack on Iranian police patrol officers on the Khash-Taftan road left three police officers dead and another critically wounded, Tasnim news agency reported, citing local police.

The fourth police officer later died from his wounds, the report read.

A criminal case has been opened for murder and an arrest warrant has been issued for the attackers, the news agency added.

