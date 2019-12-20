Four Policemen Injured in Brawl With Group of Citizens in Central Kiev - National Police

A brawl between law enforcement officers and a group of citizens took place in central Kiev on Friday, leaving four policemen injured, the National Police of Ukraine's press service said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A brawl between law enforcement officers and a group of citizens took place in central Kiev on Friday, leaving four policemen injured , the National Police of Ukraine 's press service said in a statement.

"Today, a group of aggressive persons approached on-duty police officers on Khreshchatyk Street.

They started using obscene language that triggered a conflict. In response to the demands of police to stop the offense, the young people used tear gas and incited a brawl," the statement said.

The officers also responded with tear gas, and one of them fired a warning shot in the air.

The National Police stated that eight people were taken to the police station to provide explanations and establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.