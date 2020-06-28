(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) An attack by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) militants in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala has left four police officers killed and two others injured, Iraqi news outlet Baghdadtoday reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

According to the report, terrorists attacked a police checkpoint near the village of Abu Khanazir late on Saturday.

Iraq declared victory over the IS in the end of 2017, albeit the Iraqi forces, assisted by paramilitaries and the international coalition of troops, continue raiding dormant terrorist cells scattered around the country.