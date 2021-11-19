UrduPoint.com

Four Polish Soldiers Injured In Clash With Illegal Migrants - Border Guard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Four Polish soldiers have suffered injures over the past 24 hours in clashes with illegal migrants at the border with Belarus, the spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard, Anna Michalska, said on Friday.

"Four soldiers were injured. They have minor injuries after being hit by stones," Michalska said.

