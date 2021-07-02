UrduPoint.com
Four Political Forces Challenge Results Of Armenian Parliamentary Elections In Top Court

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:25 PM

Four Armenian political forces are challenging the results of snap parliamentary elections in the constitutional court, Eva Tovmasyan, the court's spokeswoman, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Four Armenian political forces are challenging the results of snap parliamentary elections in the constitutional court, Eva Tovmasyan, the court's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"On July 2, the constitutional court received four requests related to the results of the elections to the National Assembly," Tovmasyan wrote on her Facebook page.

The Armenia Alliance of ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, the I Have Honor alliance headed by former President Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian Homeland and Zartonk parties are challenging the results of the vote, the spokeswoman said.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party won the June 20 elections with 53.9 percent of the vote, according to final results announced by the central election committee.

