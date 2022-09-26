Four Powerful Explosions Heard in Center of Kherson, Air Defense Responds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There were no signs of air defense systems' work in the skies, but explosions were heard, he added.