Four Powerful Explosions Heard In Center Of Kherson, Air Defense Responds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There were no signs of air defense systems' work in the skies, but explosions were heard, he added.

