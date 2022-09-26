Four Powerful Explosions Heard In Center Of Kherson, Air Defense Responds
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM
Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported
KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Four powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson, air defense may have snapped into action, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
There were no signs of air defense systems' work in the skies, but explosions were heard, he added.