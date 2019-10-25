UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Protesters Shot Dead In Southern Iraq: Medics, Police

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Four protesters shot dead in southern Iraq: medics, police

Four anti-government protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Friday, medics and police told AFP, the first reported use of live rounds in this wave of rallies

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Four anti-government protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Friday, medics and police told AFP, the first reported use of live rounds in this wave of rallies.

Another 18 were wounded in Nasiriyah, where thousands have flooded the streets. Two protesters died earlier in Baghdad, accordingto the Iraqi Human Rights Commission which said they were likely hitin the head or face by tear gas canisters.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Baghdad Gas

Recent Stories

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

1 minute ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

42 minutes ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

50 minutes ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

54 minutes ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.