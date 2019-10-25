Four protesters shot dead in southern Iraq: medics, police

Four anti-government protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Friday, medics and police told AFP, the first reported use of live rounds in this wave of rallies

Another 18 were wounded in Nasiriyah, where thousands have flooded the streets. Two protesters died earlier in Baghdad, accordingto the Iraqi Human Rights Commission which said they were likely hitin the head or face by tear gas canisters.