MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) At least four rockets fell near the US Embassy in Iraq, in the Green Zone of Baghdad, media reported on Thursday.

According to Al-Arabiya broadcaster, warning sirens sounded in the US Embassy after explosions of the rockets.

The Shafaq news agency reported about two rockets, fired at Baghdad's Green Zone.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the incident.