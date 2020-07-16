UrduPoint.com
Four Rockets Hit Afghanistan's Ghazni Where President Ghani Delivers Address - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Four rockets hit the central Afghan city of Ghazni, where President Ashraf Ghani delivers an address, and six civilians were injured, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"President Ghani has gone to Ghazni today and is speaking at a meeting there.

So far, six civilians have been reported injured," the source said.

  A few minutes ago, a rocket hit a site close to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghazni Police Headquarters, 200 meters (0.12 miles) away from the governor's office.

