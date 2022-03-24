Four Rosatom Employees Held Hostage in Rivne NPP in Ukraine - Russian Mission in Vienna

The Representative Mission of Russia in Vienna informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday that four employees of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom are being held hostage in the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant by the Ukrainian side

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Representative Mission of Russia in Vienna informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday that four employees of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom are being held hostage in the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant by the Ukrainian side.

"On February 23, a batch of fresh nuclear fuel was delivered to the Rovno NPP in accordance with the delivery schedule and contractual obligations... The cargo was accompanied by relevant specialists, citizens of Russia, employees of a subsidiary of the state corporation Rosatom, the central branch of JSC Atomspetstrans," the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, the Russian specialists are forcibly held in the railway car in which the cargo was delivered.