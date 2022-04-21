Four Russian Billionaires to Be Deprived of Cypriot Citizenship - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Four prominent Russian entrepreneurs, who came under EU sanctions, will be deprived of their Cyprus citizenship, Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

The Cypriot Council of Ministers launched the procedure of citizenship revocation of Grigory Berezkin, Oleg Deripaska, Igor Kesaev and Gulbakhor Ismailova, as well as their 11 family members, at a meeting on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The four Russian entrepreneurs hold so-called "golden passports" issued in Cyprus in return of investments. Two of them obtained it during the presidency of Demetris Christofias from 2008-2013, according to the report.

On April 13, four Russian businessmen were also deprived of their Cypriot citizenship, namely Mikhail Gutseriev, Alexander Ponomarenko, Vadim Moshkovich, Alexey Kuzmichev and their family members, the newspaper said.

Since 2013, foreigners could obtain Cypriot citizenship in exchange for investment. Since 2013, the authorities have issued about 4,000 "golden passports" to those who have invested $2.5 million in the economy. The program was canceled on November 1, 2020. The decision to terminate the program was made immediately after the broadcast of an investigation film by Al Jazeera about the involvement of the Cypriot authorities in plans to sell passports to criminals.