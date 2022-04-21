UrduPoint.com

Four Russian Billionaires To Be Deprived Of Cypriot Citizenship - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Four Russian Billionaires to Be Deprived of Cypriot Citizenship - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Four prominent Russian entrepreneurs, who came under EU sanctions, will be deprived of their Cyprus citizenship, Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

The Cypriot Council of Ministers launched the procedure of citizenship revocation of Grigory Berezkin, Oleg Deripaska, Igor Kesaev and Gulbakhor Ismailova, as well as their 11 family members, at a meeting on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The four Russian entrepreneurs hold so-called "golden passports" issued in Cyprus in return of investments. Two of them obtained it during the presidency of Demetris Christofias from 2008-2013, according to the report.

On April 13, four Russian businessmen were also deprived of their Cypriot citizenship, namely Mikhail Gutseriev, Alexander Ponomarenko, Vadim Moshkovich, Alexey Kuzmichev and their family members, the newspaper said.

Since 2013, foreigners could obtain Cypriot citizenship in exchange for investment. Since 2013, the authorities have issued about 4,000 "golden passports" to those who have invested $2.5 million in the economy. The program was canceled on November 1, 2020. The decision to terminate the program was made immediately after the broadcast of an investigation film by Al Jazeera about the involvement of the Cypriot authorities in plans to sell passports to criminals.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Exchange Russia Cyprus April November Citizenship Criminals 2020 Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

10 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

10 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

11 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.