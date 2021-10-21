UrduPoint.com

Four Russian Citizens Arrested In Turkey On Espionage Charges - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Four citizens of Russia, one citizen of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Ukraine were arrested in Turkey on charges of military and political espionage, as well as preparation of attacks on Chechen opposition figures, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The newspaper lists the Names of those arrested, Russian citizens фку Abdulla Abdullaev, Ravshan Akhmedov, Beslan Rasaev and Aslanbek Abdulmuslimov, citizens of Ukraine and Uzbekistan are Igor Efrim and Amir Yusupov, respectively.

Earlier, a Sputnik source said that six people had detained in Turkey on suspicion of preparing an attack on foreigners and espionage, adding that all of them were from Chechnya.

