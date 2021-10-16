Four Russian Citizens Died of Asphyxiation in Sauna of Hotel in Western Albania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Four Russian citizens have been found dead in a sauna of a hotel in the western Albanian village of Qerret, all of them have died of asphyxiation, media reported on Saturday.

Police said that the list of the deceased people includes two men and two women aged between 31 and 58 years, the Albanian Daily news newspaper reported.

The Russian Embassy to Albania has reportedly been informed about the incident.