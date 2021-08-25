Four Russian Evacuation Planes Take Off From Kabul - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Four Russian Defense Ministry aircraft with citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) left Kabul for Russia on Wednesday, the ministry said.

"Four aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry, with citizens of Russia, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan), Uzbekistan and Ukraine aboard, took off from the Kabul airfield in Afghanistan and are currently on the way to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.