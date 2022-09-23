UrduPoint.com

Four Russian Lawmakers Submit Applications To Join Special Operation - Upper House

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Four lawmakers of the Russian lower house from the United Russia party have submitted applications, asking to send them to the special operation zone, First Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper chamber Andrei Turchak said on Friday.

"I have received applications of the first four lawmakers of the State Duma from the United Russia party with a request to send them to serve in the special military operation zone as part of the Russia armed forces have been received," Turchak said in a statement.

The applications will be considered by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the lawmaker added.

