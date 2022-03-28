Four Russian museums are in the top ten of the world's 100 most popular art museums in 2021, with St. Petersburg's State Russian Museum coming in second place after the Louvre, The Art Newspaper reported on Monday

"In second place is the State Russian Museum in St Petersburg with almost 2.3 million visitors, up by 88% on its 2020 figure and only 6% lower than its pre-pandemic level," the report said.

Three other Russian museums made the top ten list, including Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow with 2.2 million visitors, State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg with 1.6 million visitors, and State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow with 1.5 million visitors. Multimedia Art Museum is one of the most successful museums in the survey, as it made a near total recovery with 2,242,000 visitors last year compared to a pre-pandemic 2,236,000 in 2019, the report added.

The Louvre tops the list with 2.8 million visitors, but it is still lower than a pre-pandemic 9.6 million in 2019, the report noted.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, National Gallery of Art in Washington, Reina Sofia in Madrid, Vatican Museums in Vatican and Centre Pompidou in Paris also made the top ten list.

The survey was conducted by The Art Newspaper with the aim of estimating the attendance level of leading art museums in the world in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.