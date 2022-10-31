Four Russian Women Who Died in Seoul Stampede to Be Delivered to Russia by Ferry -Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The bodies of four Russian women who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital will be brought to Russia by ferry, Andrei Brovarets, Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Vladivostok, told Sputnik.

"All four Russian women will be delivered (by ferry) through Primorye. It is not yet known when. We talked to the Korean consulate. They expressed their readiness to help relatives with visas and ferry tickets.

But it turned out that the relatives, close ones, are in Korea, so there was no such need," Brovarets said.

He added that two of the four Russian women who died in Seoul were from Primorsky Territory, while the other two were from St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk.

The Saturday stampede in Seoul's district of Itaewon resulted in the death of at least 153 people and injured 103 others, becoming the deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history.