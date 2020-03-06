Four Russians on Board of Cruise Ship Held Off US Coast for Coronavirus Testing - Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Grand Princess cruise vessel being checked by US authorities for the coronavirus has four Russian nationals among its crew, a shipping company spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There are 4 Russian nationals on board, all crew members," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, California authorities said they were testing passengers on the ship which was parked off the coast of San Francisco. A total of 2,500 people are on board, media reported.