Four sailors kidnapped by suspected pirates off Togo: navy

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Four sailors were kidnapped and a guard was shot and wounded when suspected pirates stormed an oil tanker off the coast of Togo on Monday, the country's navy said.

In a statement the navy said "armed individuals" launched the overnight attack when the boat was some 10 nautical miles off the coast of the capital Lome.

Armed guards on board the ship tried to repel the raid, it said.

"A member of the armed guard was shot and wounded and the criminals managed to escape, taking four hostages among the crew members: two Filipinos, a Greek and a Georgian," they said.

The navy did not reveal the extent of the armed security on board the ship.

An investigation has been opened into the kidnappings, with the Togolese government vowing to "make every effort to find these criminals".