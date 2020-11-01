UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Security Guards Killed, 8 Injured In Blast In Afghan Provincial Governor's Palace

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:40 PM

Four Security Guards Killed, 8 Injured in Blast in Afghan Provincial Governor's Palace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) At least four security guards were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion inside the palace of the Kunduz province governor in northern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing sources.

The nature of the blast is unknown.

None of the terrorist groups that operate in Afghanistan has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Governor

Recent Stories

77,200 customs transactions completed in Al Hamriy ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 268 businesses as f ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Cabinet meeting, approv ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,200 people participate in MoCD remote works ..

1 hour ago

Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season o ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.