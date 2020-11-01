Four Security Guards Killed, 8 Injured In Blast In Afghan Provincial Governor's Palace
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:40 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) At least four security guards were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion inside the palace of the Kunduz province governor in northern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing sources.
The nature of the blast is unknown.
None of the terrorist groups that operate in Afghanistan has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.