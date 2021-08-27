Four Servicemen Killed by Blasts at Ammunition Warehouse in Kazakhstan - Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 27 (Sputnik) - Four servicemen have been killed by a series of explosions at the ammunition warehouse in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, four servicemen have died while eliminating the consequences [of the accident]," Yermekbayev said at a press briefing, adding that several people are still missing.

"We are not ruling out various causes: this could be a violation of safety requirements, spontaneous firing, or chemical reaction. Arson or sabotage are also not ruled out," the minister stressed.