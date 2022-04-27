Four Servicemen Killed in Air Strikes on Damascus Suburb - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Four servicemen were killed and three others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on a Damascus suburb, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"As a result of Israeli aggression in the vicinity of the city of Damascus this night, four servicemen were...

killed, three others wounded and some material damage was inflicted," the ministry said on Telegram.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus. The Defense Ministry said Syria's air defense systems shot down most of the missiles.