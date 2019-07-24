(@imziishan)

Four security officers were killed and two more were injured as a result of an attack by suspected Islamist insurgents on a security checkpoint in southern Thailand, local media reported, citing sources

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Four security officers were killed and two more were injured as a result of an attack by suspected Islamist insurgents on a security checkpoint in southern Thailand, local media reported, citing sources.

According to the local internal security administration, as quoted by the Thai Rath media outlet, the incident took place at around 9:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) in Thailand's Pattani province. The militants threw grenades at the post and then opened fire at the security officers.

At the time of the attack, at least 15 servicemen were present at the checkpoint, the news outlet said.

Security forces are conducting search operations in the area to find the perpetrators.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The province of Pattani, which is mostly inhabited by Muslim Malays, has been home to an ongoing conflict between separatist militants and the Thai government. The Muslim separatists demand greater autonomy or independence and perpetrate terrorist attacks in the region on a regular basis.