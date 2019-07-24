UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Servicemen Killed In Militant Attack On Checkpoint In Thailand's South - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Four Servicemen Killed in Militant Attack on Checkpoint in Thailand's South - Reports

Four security officers were killed and two more were injured as a result of an attack by suspected Islamist insurgents on a security checkpoint in southern Thailand, local media reported, citing sources

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Four security officers were killed and two more were injured as a result of an attack by suspected Islamist insurgents on a security checkpoint in southern Thailand, local media reported, citing sources.

According to the local internal security administration, as quoted by the Thai Rath media outlet, the incident took place at around 9:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) in Thailand's Pattani province. The militants threw grenades at the post and then opened fire at the security officers.

At the time of the attack, at least 15 servicemen were present at the checkpoint, the news outlet said.

Security forces are conducting search operations in the area to find the perpetrators.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The province of Pattani, which is mostly inhabited by Muslim Malays, has been home to an ongoing conflict between separatist militants and the Thai government. The Muslim separatists demand greater autonomy or independence and perpetrate terrorist attacks in the region on a regular basis.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Thailand Pattani Independence Muslim Post Media Government

Recent Stories

PM Imran takes local bus to airport, pictures go v ..

18 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold exams ..

4 minutes ago

PTI member allegedly traps poor sisters into prost ..

31 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as dealers await Fed, ster ..

8 minutes ago

China defends air patrol with Russia after S. Kore ..

1 minute ago

Human sacrifice bridge rumours spark Bangladesh ly ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.