Four Ships With Ukrainian Grain Leave Ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk - Turkish Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Four dry cargo ships loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned. As of morning, four more ships with agricultural products departed from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed UN-brokered agreements to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from the Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports amid ongoing hostilities. A joint coordination center was set up in Turkey to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.