UrduPoint.com

Four Ships With Ukrainian Grain Leave Ports Of Odesa, Chornomorsk - Turkish Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Four Ships With Ukrainian Grain Leave Ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk - Turkish Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Four dry cargo ships loaded with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Grain shipments from Ukrainian ports continue as planned. As of morning, four more ships with agricultural products departed from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed UN-brokered agreements to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from the Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports amid ongoing hostilities. A joint coordination center was set up in Turkey to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter July From

Recent Stories

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

22 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

1 hour ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

4 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.