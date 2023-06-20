UrduPoint.com

Four Shot Dead Near West Bank Settlement: Israeli Medics

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Four shot dead near West Bank settlement: Israeli medics

A shooter killed four people Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli medics said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):A shooter killed four people Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli medics said.

"Four confirmed deceased by MDA paramedics" while four others were wounded in the shooting near Eli settlement, in the northern West Bank, the Magen David Adom emergency services said in a statement.

An MDA spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the nationalities of those killed when contacted by AFP, while the identity of the shooter was not immediately known.

Related Topics

Bank David

Recent Stories

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as ..

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as exodus tops 500,000

7 minutes ago
 Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during ..

Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during Year of Sustainability

13 minutes ago
 EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Righ ..

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right to Ban Opposition Sor Party

13 minutes ago
 Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Il ..

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Stateme ..

13 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.