Four shot dead near West Bank settlement: Israeli medics

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):A shooter killed four people Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli medics said.

"Four confirmed deceased by MDA paramedics" while four others were wounded in the shooting near Eli settlement, in the northern West Bank, the Magen David Adom emergency services said in a statement.

An MDA spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the nationalities of those killed when contacted by AFP, while the identity of the shooter was not immediately known.