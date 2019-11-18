Four Soldiers Injured In Explosions In Kabul - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo news tv channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.
A suicide bomber is said to have blown himself up near a military training center.
Pajhwok Afghan News reports two explosions and notes that a road near the incident is blocked.