Four Soldiers Injured in Explosions in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo news tv channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

A suicide bomber is said to have blown himself up near a military training center.

Pajhwok Afghan News reports two explosions and notes that a road near the incident is blocked.