UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Soldiers Injured In Explosions In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

Four Soldiers Injured in Explosions in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo news tv channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

A suicide bomber is said to have blown himself up near a military training center.

Pajhwok Afghan News reports two explosions and notes that a road near the incident is blocked.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Road Suicide TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

10 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

10 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

10 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.