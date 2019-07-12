Four soldiers killed, four missing in Colombia ambush

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Four soldiers were killed and four others are missing after an ambush in southwest Colombia attributed to a dissident offshoot of the former FARC guerrilla group, authorities said on Friday.

The soldiers were patrolling a border area with Ecuador when were hit with a roadside bomb explosion and came under automatic weapons fire, Defense Minister Guillermo Botero told Blu Radio.

The army attributed the attack to a group led by Estiven Gonzales, a former left-wing guerrilla with FARC, which signed a peace deal with authorities in 2016 to end a half century of armed conflict.