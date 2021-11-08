UrduPoint.com

Four Soldiers Killed In Colombia In Gulf Clan Ambush - Army

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

Four Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush - Army

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Four members of the Colombian Army were ambushed and killed by members of the Gulf Clan in the north of the county, Gen. Juvenal Diaz Mateus, said.

"With deep sorrow, I report that in an ambush perpetrated by criminals from the Gulf Clan, a captain, a corporal and two soldiers of our Army, who were protecting the community of Santa Lucia in Ituango (located in Antioquia Department), were cowardly murdered," Mateus wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), was captured in Necocli, Antioquia Department, as part of a special operation last month.

According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, the capture of Otoniel was a major blow to drug trafficking and is comparable to the fall of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.

Following Otoniel's capture, Colombian police have warned of possible Gulf Clan attacks.

Related Topics

Army Police Twitter Santa Lucia Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Kore ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Korea, Israel, China at Expo 2020 ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting an ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his h ..

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his heath following assassination a ..

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening cerem ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of World Jiu-Jitsu Champio ..

6 hours ago
 Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.