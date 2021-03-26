UrduPoint.com
Four Soldiers Killed In East Ukraine Shelling

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Four soldiers killed in east Ukraine shelling

The Ukrainian military said Friday that four soldiers were killed in shelling it blamed on Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian military said Friday that four soldiers were killed in shelling it blamed on Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country.

As a result of shelling "four soldiers from the Joint Forces were killed and two were injured," the army said in a Facebook post, describing an uptick in violence that is further straining a ceasefire brokered last year.

