Four soldiers killed in east Ukraine shelling

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian military said Friday that four soldiers were killed in shelling it blamed on Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country.

As a result of shelling "four soldiers from the Joint Forces were killed and two were injured," the army said in a Facebook post, describing an uptick in violence that is further straining a ceasefire brokered last year.