Four Soldiers Killed In Eastern Ukraine Grenade Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:38 PM
Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a grenade attack in the war-torn east of the country on Tuesday, Kiev said, the highest daily casualty toll over the past two weeks
The troops died in a rocket-propelled grenade attack near the village of Pavlopil close to the Kiev-controlled port city of Mariupol, said Oleksandr Danylyuk, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.
Tuesday's casualties were the highest daily toll since a truce went into force on July 21 - the latest attempt to ease hostilities between Ukraine forces and pro-Russian separatists.
"This crude violation of the truce agreements will not go unnoticed," Danylyuk said on his Facebook page.