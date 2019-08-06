UrduPoint.com
Four Soldiers Killed In Eastern Ukraine Grenade Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade attack

Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a grenade attack in the war-torn east of the country on Tuesday, Kiev said, the highest daily casualty toll over the past two weeks

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a grenade attack in the war-torn east of the country on Tuesday, Kiev said, the highest daily casualty toll over the past two weeks.

The troops died in a rocket-propelled grenade attack near the village of Pavlopil close to the Kiev-controlled port city of Mariupol, said Oleksandr Danylyuk, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Tuesday's casualties were the highest daily toll since a truce went into force on July 21 - the latest attempt to ease hostilities between Ukraine forces and pro-Russian separatists.

"This crude violation of the truce agreements will not go unnoticed," Danylyuk said on his Facebook page.

