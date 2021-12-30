UrduPoint.com

Four Soldiers Killed In Mali Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 04:17 PM

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack

Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday.

Mali's Armed Forces said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past.

An army "unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and heavy weapons," the army said in a statement.

It said the army suffered at least "four dead and a dozen seriously wounded," but did not say who carried out the attack.

On Wednesday evening, a brigade in Niena in the far south of the country was attacked, but without any casualties, the army said.

In the centre of the country, a mortar attack targeted the Hombori camp also on Wednesday evening, but there was no material damage.

Mali is the epicentre of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

