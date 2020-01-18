UrduPoint.com
Four South Korean Trekkers Missing After Avalanche In Nepal - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Four South Korean Trekkers Missing After Avalanche in Nepal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Four South Korean trekkers went missing after an avalanche had hit a tourist route in Nepal, media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. local time (05:15 GMT) on Friday in the Annapurna Massif, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The missing people are four teachers - two men and two women - who arrived in Nepal for volunteer work.

The South Korean diplomatic mission in Nepal has asked the country's authorities to organize a search operation in the avalanche-hit area.

