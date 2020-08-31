Four South Koreans Killed as Car Crashes Into US Armored Vehicle North of Seoul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Four South Korean civilians were killed after their car collided with a US armored vehicle in the Asian country's northwestern province of Gyeonggi, South Korean media reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the accident took place on Sunday night in the city of Pocheon, north of Seoul, when a sport utility vehicle with two couples, all in their 50s, heading home crashed into a US armored vehicle returning to its base in the northeastern province of Gangwon after a drill.

Additionally, one US soldier sustained a minor injury and was sent to a hospital, the news agency reported, adding that police launched an investigation into the accident.

Some 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea to deter an attack by North Korea.