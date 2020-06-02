UrduPoint.com
Four St. Louise Police Officers Injured In Shooting During Anti-Racism Protests - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:33 PM

Four St. Louise Police Officers Injured in Shooting During Anti-Racism Protests - Police

Four police officers were injured as a result of a shooting in the US city of St. Louis in Missouri state, that took place amid the unrest triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody, St. Louis police said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Four police officers were injured as a result of a shooting in the US city of St. Louis in Missouri state, that took place amid the unrest triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody, St. Louis police said on Tuesday.

"We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available," the police twitted.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he lost consciousness.

