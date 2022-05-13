(@iemziishan)

The Serbian authorities will continue to work on the withdrawal of recognition of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo by third countries, Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on Friday, adding that four more states are now ready for this step

On Thursday, Kosovo applied for membership in the Council of Europe.

Belgrade called the move "a violation not only of international law, but also of all norms and UN Security Council Resolution 1244."

"Today, I handed over to (Serbian) President (Aleksandar) Vucic the diplomatic notes of four states that revoke the recognition of the so-called Kosovo, and the Security Council authorized the president, at the moment he deems it necessary, to make it public what states are in question," Selakovic said, adding that Serbia will "continue to fight hard, work on the withdrawal of recognition of the unilaterally declared independence" Kosovo.